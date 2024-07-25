Trump calls Kamala Harris 'radical left lunatic' at rally

Donald Trump launched a series of attacks against US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, calling her a "radical left lunatic" in his first rally since she became the Democratic Party's nominee for the November election.

In his speech, Trump claimed that Harris supported the "execution" of babies due to her stance on abortions. "She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country," he said, addressing a crowd in North Carolina.

Harris, 59, has started her campaign with President Joe Biden's endorsement after his decision over the weekend not to seek reelection.

The 78-year-old Republican has often criticized Biden for his age but now has to address being the oldest nominee in history himself.

Trump targeted Harris on Wednesday, calling her "the ultra-liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe." He gave her the nickname "Lyin' Kamala" and accused her of allowing communities to be "ravaged" by migrant crime. He also addressed her position on abortion, claiming, "She wants abortions in the eighth and ninth month of pregnancy. That's fine with her, right up until birth and even after birth, the execution of a baby."

He further alleged that Democratic Party leaders were behind Biden's decision to step down and accused Harris of covering up Biden's "mental unfitness."

Earlier on Wednesday, the White House denied covering up any decline in Biden's health before his decision to drop out of the race.

Harris's candidacy has energized Democrats after weeks of uncertainty surrounding Biden, who faced criticism after a poor debate performance against Trump last month.

On Tuesday, Harris energized a crowd at her first rally since effectively clinching the Democratic nomination and attacked Trump for trying to "take the country backward." Unlike Biden's general approach of targeting Trump as a threat to democracy, Harris focused on his record as a felon, emphasizing her experience as a California prosecutor dealing with "predators" and "fraudsters." She concluded, "So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump's type."

Source: AFP