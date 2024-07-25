Sunken tanker's missing crew member found dead

The ship management of the ill-fated MT Terranova confirmed on Thursday that the missing crew member was found dead in Limay, Bataan.

“With a heavy heart, MT Terranova’s ship manager, Portavaga Ship Management, discloses that the reported missing crewmember of the ill-fated oil tanker had been found lifeless late afternoon on Thursday, July 25, 2024,” Leonelle Infante, spokesperson of the company, told reporters in a Viber message.

Infante said the body of the crewmember, Second Mate Alvin Llandelar, 40 years old and married, was recovered by Philippine Coast Guard personnel on board BRP Melchora Aquino.

“The ship management company truly regrets the demise of one of its exemplary marine officers. 2/M Llandelar has been with the company since August 2023, but prior to this he had sailed on board international ships for quite several years,” she further stated.

Infante said the company is now in contact with the late marine officer’s bereaved loved ones for the proper transport of the cadaver to Manila.

“It also assured them that they would receive the due death benefits due him at the soonest possible time,” she said.

MT Terranova, owned by Shogun Ships Co. Inc., carrying 1.4 metric tons or 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil sank at around 1 am on Thursday, in which the PCG saw two nautical miles in the vicinity waters of Limay.

Based on the investigation, there was no Public Storm Warning Signal raised over Bataan when MT Terra Nova departed from Limay, Bataan carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil, hence, it did not violate rules and regulations pertinent to the movement of vessels during heavy weather, Balilo said.

“The vessel sank 34 meters deep which is considerably shallow. Siphoning will not be very technical and can be done quickly to protect the vicinity waters of Bataan and Manila Bay against environmental, social, economic, financial, and political impacts,” Balilo added.

As of press time, the PCG is working with several Oil Spill Response Organizations that expressed their intention to assist in the ongoing oil spill response operations.

Oil companies, like Petron, the PCG Auxiliary, and local government units also volunteered to help.