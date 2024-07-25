Sunken tanker spills fuel in Bataan; rescue underway

Limay, Bataan – A massive oil spill extending two nautical miles was reported in the waters off Limay, Bataan, following the sinking of an oil tanker early Thursday morning.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported that the MT Terra Nova, carrying 1.4 million liters (1.4 metric tons) of industrial fuel oil (IFO), sank around 1:10 AM, approximately 3.6 nautical miles east of Lamao Point. The PCG expressed concern that if the spill is not contained quickly, it may reach and impact Manila Bay.

According to PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo, 16 of the 17 crew members have been rescued. Four of the rescued individuals are receiving further medical attention. The BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) is currently conducting search and rescue operations to locate the missing crew member.

The MT Terra Nova is a Filipino-registered vessel with an overall length of 65.43 meters and a width of 12 meters.