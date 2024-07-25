STATE OF CALAMITY DECLARED IN BATAAN; Power firms donate relief food packs

THE BUNKER, Bataan — Governor Joet S. Garcia announced Thursday that Bataan has been placed under a State of Calamity due to the severe impact of Typhoon Carina.

The declaration follows after the destruction of tens of millions of pesos worth of agricultural products, affecting 190,629 Bataeños and flooding several barangays across the province.

According to Garcia, the State of Calamity was formalized through Sangguniang Panlalawigan Resolution No. 305, Series of 2024, which includes the ten municipalities and Balanga City. This resolution enables quicker delivery of public services and facilitates the rehabilitation of affected areas.

Due to heavy rains and flash floods, Garcia has suspended classes from Monday through Thursday to ensure the safety of students and teachers. The declaration will also expedite relief efforts and recovery operations.

In support of the affected residents, GNPower Mariveles Energy Center Ltd. Co. (GMEC) and GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. (GNPD), subsidiaries of AboitizPower Thermal North Luzon, have donated over PHP 500,000 worth of nearly 1,000 relief food packs.

Led by Arcel Madrid, AVP for Community Relations, the donation will benefit families in 11 barangays in Mariveles, including Alas-asin, Sisiman, BASECO Country, Balon Anito, Malaya, Batangas II, Maligaya, Poblacion, Lucanin, Camaya, and Townsite. GMEC and GNPD employees also participated in packing the relief goods at Romalaine Seafood Restaurant.