Sen. Bato, PNP officials named suspects in ICC complaint vs. Duterte

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV claimed Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa and four other police officials are considered suspects in the International Criminal Court complaint filed against former President Rodrigo Duterte over drug war killings.

One of the complainants against Duterte, made the statement as he posted a 3 July 2024 document that he said was from the ICC.

The redacted portions of the document, stated that it was from the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) and was signed by Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan. It was labeled “confidential.”

The OTP stated that under the Rome Statute, it is obliged to investigate all the facts and evidence.

It said this includes having individuals “under suspicion of crimes” to provide their version of events.

Included in the document is Dela Rosa; former PNP chief Oscar Albayalde; former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group chief Maj. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr.; former National Police Commission official Edilberto Leonardo; and former PNP Chief Intelligence Officer Eleazar Mata.

“In this context, the OTP has reasonable grounds to believe that the following retired and serving members of the Philippine National Police, have committed crimes within the jurisdiction of the OTP,” it said.

The probe is focused on the alleged widespread killing taking place pursuant to a policy to eliminate drug users and traders from 2011 to 2019.

The Philippine government has taken the position that the ICC no longer has jurisdiction over it.

Meanwhile, Usec. ⁨Margarita Gutierrez⁩ and Asec. Mico Clavano⁩, has yet to respond to the query if the DOJ receive information on an ICC order declaring Bato dela Rosa, among others, as suspects for the war on drugs.