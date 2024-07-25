Saudi Arabia to host first Esports Olympics in 2025

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Friday that Saudi Arabia will host the first Olympic Esports Games in 2025. The announcement comes as the IOC partners with the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Saudi Arabia for a 12-year collaboration, with regular Esports Games planned.

The IOC has been exploring esports, holding an "Olympic e-sport week" in Singapore in June 2023 and establishing an e-sport commission last October.

Despite previous statements by IOC President Thomas Bach that esports do not align with traditional Olympic values, he expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, citing Saudi Arabia's expertise in esports.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sport, welcomed the opportunity to contribute to a new chapter in Olympic history, aligning with the country’s Vision 2030 agenda to enhance its global sports presence.

Saudi Arabia has recently hosted various international sports events, including ATP Tour events, Formula 1, MotoGP, and high-profile boxing matches, as part of its efforts to rebrand and diversify its economy beyond oil.