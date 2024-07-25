Sara SoNA silence hit

Vice President Sara Duterte came under fire over her “worrisome silence” on the policies set forth by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his third State of the Nation Address (SoNA) last Monday.

In particular, House Majority Leader Jose Dalipe cited Duterte’s apparent lack of support for Marcos’ ban on all Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and his commitment to defend Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.

“Her silence not only undermines the collective efforts of our government but also casts doubt on her commitment to the nation’s best interest,” Dalipe said in a message to reporters on Thursday.

In ordering POGOs to immediately cease operations and wind up any other concerns before the end of the year, Marcos cited the industry’s links to criminality, including murder, torture, kidnapping, human trafficking, prostitution and rape.

Amid China’s aggressive maneuvers in the South China Sea, Marcos said the “West Philippine Sea is not just a figment of our imagination, it is ours. And it will remain ours, as long as the spirit of our beloved country, the Philippines, burns bright.”

Marcos’ pronouncements brought the house down at the Batasan, earning him standing ovations and wild cheers from the 2,000 guests, including diplomats.

Duterte was absent from the SoNA after she appointed herself the “designated survivor,” an American concept intended to ensure unhampered succession to the presidency in case of a catastrophic event that would decimate the government officialdom attending the State of the Union Address.

Same boat

“President Marcos made brave and bold pronouncements during his SoNA that were met with widespread approval and applause from the nation. Yet, the Vice President’s utter silence on these crucial issues raises questions about her loyalty to the country,” Dalipe said.

“We should all be in the same boat in supporting the President, especially in relation to the West Philippine Sea issue and the controversies surrounding POGO operations,” he pointed out.

According to the lawmaker, the VP’s strong backing of the President is pivotal in reinforcing national unity and determination to address such pressing concerns.

“In these challenging times, it is imperative that we stand together and support the President’s policies that aim to safeguard our sovereignty and ensure the welfare of our people,” he said.

The VP’s father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, had friendly ties and a mutual understanding with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his term notwithstanding the maritime dispute in the South China Sea, which overlaps the WPS.

The former president is also being implicated in the illicit operations of POGOs, which flourished during his term.