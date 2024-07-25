PN sends frigate, 2 tugboats to assist in ops for sunken tanker

The Philippine Navy on Thursday said it has sent one of its frigates and two newly activated tugboats to assist in the ongoing search and rescue operations for a motor tanker that capsized and sank off the coast of Limay, Bataan.

Navy spokesperson John Pierce Alcos told the Daily Tribune that the naval service particularly deployed its guided missile frigate, BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) which is capable of surface, sub-surface, air, and electronic warfare, and has electronic sensors, long-range missiles, acoustic guided torpedoes, and embarked anti-submarine helicopter.

BRP Jose Rizal is the same warship that sailed on a sovereignty patrol last 9 July in commemoration of the seventh anniversary of the renaming of Benham Rise to Philippine Rise, highlighting the country's claims of the maritime area.

“The Philippine Navy remains resolute in keeping our seas safe by always being ready to respond to all maritime challenges,” Alcos stressed.

The Philippine Coast Guard confirmed a motor tanker (MT) Terra Nova, carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel, “capsized and eventually submerged” within the Bataan coast.

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista, in a press briefing, said they had rescued 16 out of 17 crew while one went missing.

The PCG deployed its BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) to locate the missing crew. Four of the crew members received medical treatment.

The PCG also reported a massive oil spill after the vessel “sunk 34 meters deep.”

PCG Spokesperson, CG Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, noted no Public Storm Warning Signal (PSWS) was raised over Bataan when MT Terra Nova departed from its place of origin.

Hence, Balilo said it did not violate rules and regulations pertinent to the movement of vessels during heavy weather.