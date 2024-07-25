PDLs safe and sound amid ‘Carina’ onslaught

Bureau of Corrections director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. reported that all inmates under their responsibility and BuCor personnel from various prisons nationwide are safe and sound after the onslaught of typhoon “Carina.”

Except for the CIW Medium Security Compound’s perimeter fence sustained minor damage but has been repaired to maintain security, all the other prisons have no significant incidents reported.

Catapang said that as early as 6 a.m. Wednesday, he had already placed prisons under high alert until typhoon “Carina” is out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The OPPFs under BuCor are the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City; Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City; Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Puerto Princesa, Palawan; San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga City; Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro; Leyte Regional Prison in Abuyog, Leyte and the Davao Prison and Penal Farm in Davao.