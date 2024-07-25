PCSO provides ‘Charitimba’

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager Mel Robles, along with Barangay Damayan officials, led the distribution of relief goods which were placed in plastic water pails called “Charitimba.”

Robles said that the program was the PCSO’s way of helping displaced families by habagat and typhoon “Carina” on orders of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., adding that the PCSO team first unloaded 500 “Charitimba” to Valenzuela City 500 and another 500 in Navotas City 500, and 150 to Quezon City.

Robles also instructed all PCSO branches and small-town lottery authorized agency corporations to also conduct immediate relief drive in areas affected by the southwest monsoon and typhoon “Carina.”