Pasay LGU's Official Statement on Flooding Incident

Pasay LGU's Official Statement:

(Revised statement as of 25 July 2024)

The Pasay City government's primary concern is the well-being of Pasayenos during the onslaught of Typhoon Carina. With the leadership of Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, we have immediately provided resources and assistance to Pasayenos who were affected by the typhoon. We remain committed to supporting those who are in need.

We wish to address the recent flooding incidents that have occurred in our city. After thorough investigation and assessment, we have identified that the primary cause of the flooding was the clogging of drainage systems by truckloads of garbage, as well as fallen branches and leaves from trees situated along the main thoroughfares. These blockages prevented the efficient flow of rainwater, leading to the accumulation of water in certain areas.

We have since cleared all drainage systems of debris and flooding has subsided in the evening of 24 July.

It is important to clarify that the flooding was not a result of the ongoing Pasay coastal development project.

The floodwaters in Pasay are directed towards the outfall in the Manila Bay area, where they are properly managed. The Pasay coastal development project underwent a transparent and meticulous approval process to ensure compliance with government policies and regulations, taking into consideration its environmental impact to ensure responsible reclamation.

We are committed to finding long-term solutions to prevent such incidents in the future. We appreciate the community's patience and understanding as we work diligently to resolve these issues. Thank you for your continued support.