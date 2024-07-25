Over 50,000 Individuals Affected by Pampanga Floods as Relief Efforts Ramp Up

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Flooding in Pampanga has affected over 50,000 individuals, prompting a massive relief effort across the province.

Disaster authorities reported that 52,773 affected individuals are from this city and the coastal towns of Guagua, Lubao, Sasmuan, Apalit, Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin, and Sto. Tomas.

On Wednesday, Pampanga Gov. Dennis Delta Pineda led the distribution of over 3,500 food packs to flood-hit residents in Minalin and Sto. Tomas, two of the most affected municipalities hit by Typhoon "Carina."

The Governor also distributed 815 food packs to Lubao barangays, including Bangcal Pugad (523) and Bangcal Sinubli (292), and other villages in the towns of Guagua, Macabebe, and Masantol ravaged by flash floods.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported that the number of flooded barangays in the province rose to 82 as of yesterday noon. It added that around 49,390 families (52,773 individuals) are already affected by continuous rains.

Meanwhile, at least 17 families were evacuated due to flooding, according to the PDRRMO. The evacuated families are from this city and the towns of Guagua and Macabebe.

In this capital city, three families (12 individuals) from Barangay San Juan were housed in their barangay hall. Five families in Guagua moved to the San Rafael Function Hall, while nine families in Macabebe town were provided temporary shelter at the Barangay Bebe Anac evacuation center, the report showed.

Furthermore, the PDRRMC reported that around 120,000 individuals are recorded residents in flood-prone areas in Pampanga's Districts 2, 3, and 4. (FGR)