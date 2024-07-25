Netanyahu calls for demilitarized, deradicalized post-war Gaza

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Wednesday for a demilitarized and deradicalized post-war Gaza, laying out his vision for the narrow coastal territory devastated by nine months of war.

“The day after we defeat Hamas, a new Gaza can emerge. My vision for that day is of a demilitarized and deradicalized Gaza,” Netanyahu told American lawmakers in an address to the US Congress.

“Israel does not seek to resettle Gaza. But for the foreseeable future, we must retain overriding security control there to prevent the resurgence of terror, to ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel,” he said.

“Gaza should have a civilian administration run by Palestinians who do not seek to destroy Israel. That’s not too much to ask,” Netanyahu added.

Israel occupied Gaza until its 2005 withdrawal, and Hamas seized control of the territory two years later.

Gaza is suffering under a conflict that broke out after Hamas’ unprecedented 7 October attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an Agence France-Presse tally based on Israeli figures.

The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom are still in Gaza, including 44 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has devastated the narrow coastal territory and killed at least 39,145 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from Gaza’s health ministry.

Hostages’ bodies recovered

Meanwhile, Israeli forces retrieved the bodies of five people taken hostage in the Gaza Strip during the 7 October attack on southern Israel, the military said Thursday.

The army said the bodies of hostage Maya Goren as well as soldiers Ravid Aryeh Katz, Oren Goldin, Tomer Ahimas and Kiril Brodski had been returned to Israel.

The bodies were recovered on Wednesday during an operation in Khan Yunis, the main city in the south of the Gaza Strip, the military said.

The four soldiers were killed during the 7 October attack, it added.

In December, the military had announced the death of Goren, who was abducted and taken to Gaza.