MMDA conducts clearing ops

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday launched its clearing operations and damage assessment to pumping stations across Metro Manila following the onslaught of typhoon “Carina.”

MMDA Public Information Office director Sharon Gentalian said crews were deployed to assist local government units with cleanup efforts and were also working to clear Roxas Boulevard.

“Clearing is ongoing and personnel of the MMDA and the Metro Parking and Clearing Group has been assigned to do the operations,” Gentalian said.

The agency is also evaluating damage to the Libertad pumping station, which was mentioned by MMDA acting chairperson Atty. Romando Artes during a briefing with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Artes said temporary pumps would be installed at the station.

Gentalian said the region’s drainage system was overwhelmed by 74 millimeters of rain per hour over 10 hours, far exceeding its capacity of 30 millimeters per hour.

Due to widespread flooding, the Metro Manila Council declared a state of calamity for the National Capital Region.

In Marikina City, residents were cleaning up Thursday after the city was inundated with floodwaters and garbage.

The city’s disaster risk reduction and management office lowered the Marikina River’s alert level to the first alarm early Thursday as water levels receded. The agency attributed the rapid decline to river dredging and widening projects.

More than 30,000 people were in evacuation centers across the city.