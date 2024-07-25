MinDA eyes resiliency resource center

DAVAO CITY — Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno is optimistic that Mindanao will soon have its own resiliency resource center to respond to disasters and calamities.

In a press briefing here on Wednesday, he bared that during MinDA’s first Board meeting on 27 June, a resolution was passed urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to approve the establishment of the Mindanao Resiliency Resource Center.

“We are encouraging the national government to support our Mindanao resiliency resource program. Luzon and Visayas already have such centers, but we do not have one yet,” Magno stated.

Magno assured that a concept paper for the center will be completed next month, following the resolution requesting the President’s approval.

“This initiative is crucial for Mindanao. MinDA is not alone in recognizing these climate change-related challenges. We are seeking support from other agencies,” Secretary Magno explained.

He emphasized that the facility is necessary to address the adverse effects of climate change, which has led to unusual amounts of rainfall affecting various provinces in Mindanao.

The MinDA chairperson expressed hope that the center will receive funding from various sources.

“This will be an inter-agency initiative. The DSWD and the Office of Civil Defense can store their food packs and solar-powered water purifiers here. It will be a one-stop shop to address our needs during disasters,” Magno concluded.

Meanwhile, the Mindanao Development Forum 2024 which started on Wednesday, convened stakeholders from various sectors discussing and collaborating on sustainable socio-economic development strategies for Mindanao.

The two-day event highlighted the significant progress made in various areas.

“We are encouraged by the focus on agricultural development, support for local industries, strategic infrastructure expansion, economic recovery, and improvements in socioeconomic services. Mindanao is benefiting greatly from the conducive macroeconomic environment we are currently enjoying,” Magno said.

He noted that Mindanao, known for its natural beauty and resources, has vast untapped potential that can drive further development. Magno also highlighted the island’s achievements in peacebuilding.

“Recent reports indicate a cessation of abductions in Tawi-Tawi and reduced poverty rates in Basilan, Sulu, and Lanao del Sur. These security improvements have led to increased incomes and community-level commerce, fostering overall economic growth,” he added.

Magno also pointed out that stable security in the eastern part of Mindanao has contributed to reduced poverty and economic growth in Caraga.

“We are at a point where sustaining peace and security goes beyond political principles alone. New challenges, such as water crises, climate change impacts, flooding, and extreme drought, must be addressed strategically to protect our gains in peace and security,” he emphasized.

He called on stakeholders and Mindanaoans to collaborate for a more prosperous, peaceful, and thriving Mindanao.