MIAA focuses on recovery flights

Airlines operating at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) are coordinating with airport authorities to resume flights after typhoon “Carina” caused cancellations Wednesday.

The carriers are assisting stranded passengers and providing updates on flight schedules.

This comes as Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Thursday met with customs, immigration, quarantine and airline officials to discuss measures for handling rescheduled flights.

The agency also is assessing damage to the airport and deploying teams to address flooding and other issues.

MIAA general manager Eric Ines said most passengers were informed of cancellations and did not go to the airport. The airport has enough food and seating for stranded travelers, he said.

“Only a few are stranded because the airlines informed their passengers earlier through emails and text, while the majority of the passengers did not make it to the airport because all roads going to the NAIA Terminals are flooded,” Ines said.

Medical staff at the airport are on alert for emergencies.