Marcos tells dam operators, LGUs to coordinate before releasing dam water

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said there was a miscommunication between dam operators and the local government units regarding the release of water from dams, which caused massive flooding in Metro Manila.

Marcos said this during a situation briefing on the effects of Super Typhoon Carina and enhanced southwest monsoon on Thursday after several dams released thousands of cubic meters earlier this week amid heavy rainfall.

The Chief Executive has already told the government agencies on Wednesday to ensure communities near dams are warned and evacuated before releasing water, especially in Luzon.

In the situation briefing, Marcos told both the dam operators and the local government units to coordinate properly in managing protocols on releasing excess waters from dam to prevent flooding and ensure public safety.

"That's my order because many became victims of it last time," Marcos said.

"Communication has become our weak spot. When you open the dams— if they would spill— the downstream communities need to be informed," he added.