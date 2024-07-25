Marcos orders gov't agencies to fix damaged Navotas floodgate

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday that an emergency measure or immediate temporary solution is needed to block the water at the damaged Tangos-Tanza Navigational Gate after causing severe flooding in Navotas and neighboring cities.

At a situation briefing on the impact of Super Typhoon Carina and the intensified southwest monsoon, Marcos instructed the government agencies to find a solution to prevent further flooding in the affected areas while the navigational gate is under repair.

Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) acting Chairperson Romando Artes told Marcos in the briefing that the flow of water to communities in Navotas and Malabon will continue during the repair.

Artes said the flooding would continue in five villages in Malabon, and three barangays in Navotas even if there is no typhoon.

The MMDA acting chairperson further explained that flooding will be inevitable during the repair of the damaged gate because the gate needs to be repaired while it remains open and in a flat position.

“What remedy can we use? How can we block it at least, or is there something we can do? At least as an emergency measure, and then we can return to repair it properly," Marcos said in a mix of English and Filipino.

"I want to see what the damage is and if there's something we can do. Maybe we can use sandbags or something, I don't know. We need to get an engineer to assess it and tell us what we can do to prevent the continuous water flow. The water level is still high,” Marcos added.

Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian also said the gates have been open for two weeks, and residents in the affected areas have been requesting food packs.

This prompted Marcos to instruct the agencies, including the MMDA and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), to conduct an engineering assessment.

"I understand now. I know the design. That's why we'll use that to figure out something. I don't know what it will be but we have to figure out something," he said.

After the situation briefing, Marcos visited the damaged floodgate in Navotas.

Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco had previously mentioned that the flooding in Navotas and neighboring cities could have been prevented if the floodgate had been repaired after being hit by a boat in June.