Manila churches to hold second collection for ‘Carina’ victims

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula on Thursday directed all parish priests, team ministry moderators, and members to conduct second collection during masses to help flood victims.

In a circular, Advincula also extended his gratitude to churches and homes that opened their doors to accommodate those affected by the super typhoon and enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

“May we request our priests, consecrated men and women, and lay leaders to continue extending the compassion of the Lord Jesus to the victims, the poor, the hungry, and all those in need,” Advincula said.

“As we offer our prayers and sacrifices for the victims of typhoon Carina, we will also have a second collection in our parishes and communities during all Masses on Saturday evening (27 July 2024) and the whole day of Sunday (28 July 2024),” he added.

The archbishop directed Manila churches to remit all collections to the Accounting Office of the Arzobispado de Manila on or before 7 August

The habagat enhanced by typhoon Carina left at least 21 people dead, according to the Philippine National Police.