Man, high on drugs, hacks to death live-in partner

MALAYBALAY CITY, Bukidnon — A 38-year-old man, who confessed to using illegal drugs, brutally hacked to death his live-in partner in a jealous rage after suspecting her of having an affair with a relative in Purok 8, Pangantucan, Bukidnon, on Wednesday.

Police reports identify the suspect as Allan Sudaria, a resident of Pangantucan, and the victim as his live-in partner, Leah Fernandez, 34, also a resident of the same town.

Initial investigations indicate that the couple were engaged in an argument fueled by rumors of Fernandez’s alleged affair with the suspect’s relative. In a fit of jealousy, Sudaria retrieved a bolo and savagely attacked Fernandez, inflicting multiple wounds on her body.

The victim suffered severe injuries to her head, with her ear nearly severed and her head almost detached from her body.

Fernandez’s body was discovered by her father-in-law, who visited their residence to check on the couple and found her lifeless in the backyard.

Sudaria voluntarily surrendered to the police and admitted to the murder of his partner.

During interrogation, the suspect also confessed to using illegal drugs and claimed to have been under the influence at the time of the crime.