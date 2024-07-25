Ilocos Norte suspends work, classes due to Carina

Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc has declared the suspension of work in government offices and classes at all levels in both public and private schools across the province today, July 25, 2024, starting at 1:00 PM. This decision is in response to continuous rainfall caused by the enhanced Southwest Monsoon and Super Typhoon Carina.

However, agencies involved in delivering basic and health services, disaster preparedness and response, and other essential functions will continue their operations to provide necessary services.

"The suspension of work for private companies and offices is at the discretion of their respective management," the announcement reads.