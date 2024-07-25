Lakbay Magazine launches at Hotel Lucky Chinatown

Lakbay Magazine, a premier publication focusing on the dynamic tourism and hospitality sectors in both the Philippines and globally, celebrated its official launch on 8 July 2024 at Hotel Lucky Chinatown in historic Binondo, which now serves as Lakbay Magazine's new headquarters.

The launch event was graced by guests from the government and hospitality industry general managers, directors of marketing and communications and sales, and the media.

Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo; Taytay, Rizal Vice Mayor Pia Cabral; and DOT Tourism

Accreditation OIC Division Chief Dmitriv Ivannovich were among the dignitaries who attended the celebration.

Adding to the excitement, the guests were delighted by the presence of Tara Jane Sy,

who co-hosted the event. She was a distinguished former castaway of the reality show Palau Edition and has traveled all the way from New York, USA, to be part of this momentous occasion.

Enrico Sy, Chairman of Lakbay Magazine, addressed the attendees with an inspiring

speech: "We are thrilled to launch Lakbay Magazine, a publication that embodies the

spirit of Philippine tourism and hospitality. Our goal is to showcase the beauty, culture, and unique experiences that our country offers, inspiring both locals and international visitors to explore and appreciate the Philippines," Lualhati Fausto, one of the founders of Lakbay Magazine, and affectionately known as

the "Queen of Hotels" expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support from the hotel industry and the media.

Reflecting on her 28-year journey in shaping the tourism sector, she remarked, "The support we have received from the hotel and business industries and the media today is truly heartwarming. It reminds me of the early days when I dedicated myself to promote Philippine tourism and support hotels. Today, we

celebrate not just the launch of a magazine but the continuous growth of our country's tourism industry," she said.

Lakbay Magazine aims to be the leading source of information and inspiration for

travelers and industry professionals, offering insightful articles, captivating photography, and comprehensive guides on the best destinations, accommodations, and experiences in the Philippines.