Lagman hits Sara for flying to Germany amid ‘Carina’ onslaught

Liberal Party president, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, took a swipe at Vice President Sara Duterte, who managed to fly to Germany in the thick of the onslaught of Typhoon Carina, which caused massive flooding in some parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

"Her lack of empathy and concern is appalling as Metro Manila and many parts of the country are reeling in a state of emergency," Lagman lamented.

He added, "The sincerity of public leaders must be gauged by their selflessness and support in times of nationwide calamities and emergencies."

According to Lagman, Duterte's action is in "stark contrast" with the Angat Buhay Foundation--a non-government organization founded by Duterte's predecessor, Leni Robredo--which has been "spontaneously and continuously aiding the victims even as its immediate help and assistance has inspired volunteerism among citizens."

Duterte flew to Germany for a "personal trip" with her family on early Wednesday morning amid torrential monsoon rains and widespread flooding brought about by "Carina" and the southwest monsoon (Habagat).

She drew flak from the public, calling her "insensitive" and "irresponsible," for "abandoning" her duties in times of calamity, which saw various parts of the country deep in flood.

Duterte admitted that her departure was "unfortunate" as it coincided with the typhoon. However, she claimed that such a trip was authorized by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Moreover, she said that she institutionalized her office's Disaster Operations Center, which could assist and accommodate families affected by the calamity.

Lagman, however, countered that a travel authority from the President is not an "excuse."

“It does not justify her leaving the country at a time of crisis," the veteran lawmaker asserted.

"She should have allowed the members of her family to go ahead with the trip and she could have just followed after attending personally to the needs of the victims as is expected of a genuine public servant," he concluded.

