Kris Aquino’s text made Bimby and Joshua fly back to the U.S. in a jiffy

Gerald Anderson helps rescue family trapped in flood

Gerald Anderson scored major pogi points when he showed compassion to a family badly hit by typhoon Carina.

In videos on social media, Anderson, together with some friends, waded into the waters and entered inside a home in Quezon City to help a family that was trapped by flood.

Anderson, submerged in floodwaters, was seen carrying out a kid out of the house.

Netizens heaped praises at the actor and reminisced how he helped people during typhoon “Ondoy” back in 2009.

Many netizens heaped nothing but praise on the actor.

“Good job. Iyan nman tlga ang Isa s tungkulin Ng Isang reserve army n s panahon n Yan handa ka mglaan Ng tulong s kapwa (It is one of the responsibilities of a reserve army that in that time you are ready to help other people).”

“Good. Heart sana marami pang katulad mo more power god bless you.”

“Good job Gerald and God bless you.”

Kim Chiu on how to use social media platforms effectively

Acknowledging social media as a tool to reach fans the easiest and fastest way, It’s Showtime host Kim Chiu feels happy to share a part of her with her supporters.

“Kaming mga celebrities, natutuwa kami na i-share ‘yung hindi ninyo nakikita on-cam (We celebrities, are happy to share what you don’t see off-cam) with the use of Instagram, Twitter, lalo na ang YouTube. Dito sa YouTube world, dito n’yo makikita ang totoong kami (Here in YouTube, here you will see the real us),” she said in a video.

But there are instances when celebrities turn off the comment section of their social media accounts and for Chiu it was for a valid reason.

“Kung i-turn off man namin ‘yung comment section namin, ‘yun ay dahil tao lang din naman kami. Sometimes hindi mo na makontrol ‘yung tao kasi minsan sa comment box mo naga-away-away na silang lahat. ‘Yung mahal ka at di ka nila mahal, pinag-aaway-away mo dahil sa comment box. Ikaw pa ‘yung nag-ignite ng fire para mag-away-away ‘yung mga tao (If we turn off the comment section it’s because we’re also human. Sometimes you can’t control people because in your comment section they were all fighting. Those who love you and those who don’t love you, you make them fight because of the comment box. It’s you who ignite the fire for people to fight),” she explained.

With this scenario, Chiu believes it is better to turn off the comment box.