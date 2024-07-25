Just say 'YES'

The Marriott Grand Ballroom, with its striking interiors, served as a modern-day castle for couples seeking a lavish happily-ever-after. Guests were greeted by multi-tiered white cakes crafted by the hotel’s award-winning pastry chefs as they ascended to the third floor, where refreshing cocktails set the mood for a memorable evening.

Romantic background music and a stunning display of pillow lights on the ceiling created an enchanting atmosphere. The contemporary bleachers provided an ideal viewing angle for the evening’s exhibition, allowing guests to relax and enjoy the show.

Consul General of the Philippines in New York, Senen T. Mangalile, a diplomat known for his dedication to fostering international relations and supporting the Filipino community in the US Northeast, delivered the opening remarks. The show began with a colorful display of Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels by Lambretta scooters, followed by a parade of flags representing the 10 Marriott properties in the Philippines, led by their respective leaders.

Marriott currently operates 10 hotels in the Philippines, including renowned global brands such as Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Courtyard, Fairfield and Four Points by Sheraton, with AC Hotels by Marriott coming soon.

This year’s signature event evolved into what it is called now, the “Marry Me at Marriott: Philippine Gratus Gala.” The event has cemented its position a sought-after signature marketing effort that several players in the industry have started to emulate. “We are now moving forward and calling it “Marry Me at Marriott: Philippine Gratus Gala” because other than weddings, we believe life is meant to be celebrated no matter how big or small of a milestone maybe, all in the spirit of being grateful, every occasion deserves a Marriott Moment,” said Bruce Winton, Marriott International Multi-property vice president — The Philippines.

The night featured a heartfelt tribute with the launch of the “Marriott Gratus Gem,” a symbol of gratitude and excellence. This award honored designers, event stylists and partners who have contributed to “Marry Me at Marriott” over the past decade. Each recipient received a masterpiece created by visual artist and sculptor Maestro Cameron Castrillo, embellished with a Ruby gemstone from Twin Princess Gems and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

One of the recipients of the first Marriott Gratus Gem is the legendary Frederick Peralta, who is honored for his invaluable contribution as an icon to the fashion industry.

Some of his classic creations, including the wedding gown of celebrity Ai-ai Delas Alas were showcased on the catwalk before receiving the award.

Peralta’s works have redefined wedding couture, making dreams come true for countless brides and grooms.

His creativity and generous spirit graced the very first runway of “Marry Me at Marriott” 10 years ago, setting the foundation of Marry Me at Marriott. His support and belief in the initiative speak volume about his character and passion to uplift the fashion community.