Just say 'YES'

Love is an experience that is meant to be celebrated, and if you dream of a grand happily ever after, there’s no better place to say yes and “Marry Me at Marriott.”
Marriott Bonvoy, in collaboration with its Marriott hotels in the Philippines, celebrated the 10th edition of its prestigious bridal showcase, “Marry Me at Marriott,” with the theme “Paving the Way to #MoreWinningMoments.”
This milestone commemorated a decade of weddings and social events, setting a benchmark in the hotel industry for its unmatched sophistication and innovative approaches in bridal fashion, culinary arts and bespoke wedding services.
The Marriott Grand Ballroom, with its striking interiors, served as a modern-day castle for couples seeking a lavish happily-ever-after. Guests were greeted by multi-tiered white cakes crafted by the hotel’s award-winning pastry chefs as they ascended to the third floor, where refreshing cocktails set the mood for a memorable evening.
Romantic background music and a stunning display of pillow lights on the ceiling created an enchanting atmosphere. The contemporary bleachers provided an ideal viewing angle for the evening’s exhibition, allowing guests to relax and enjoy the show.
Consul General of the Philippines in New York, Senen T. Mangalile, a diplomat known for his dedication to fostering international relations and supporting the Filipino community in the US Northeast, delivered the opening remarks. The show began with a colorful display of Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels by Lambretta scooters, followed by a parade of flags representing the 10 Marriott properties in the Philippines, led by their respective leaders.
Marriott currently operates 10 hotels in the Philippines, including renowned global brands such as Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Courtyard, Fairfield and Four Points by Sheraton, with AC Hotels by Marriott coming soon.
This year’s signature event evolved into what it is called now, the “Marry Me at Marriott: Philippine Gratus Gala.” The event has cemented its position a sought-after signature marketing effort that several players in the industry have started to emulate. “We are now moving forward and calling it “Marry Me at Marriott: Philippine Gratus Gala” because other than weddings, we believe life is meant to be celebrated no matter how big or small of a milestone maybe, all in the spirit of being grateful, every occasion deserves a Marriott Moment,” said Bruce Winton, Marriott International Multi-property vice president — The Philippines.
The night featured a heartfelt tribute with the launch of the “Marriott Gratus Gem,” a symbol of gratitude and excellence. This award honored designers, event stylists and partners who have contributed to “Marry Me at Marriott” over the past decade. Each recipient received a masterpiece created by visual artist and sculptor Maestro Cameron Castrillo, embellished with a Ruby gemstone from Twin Princess Gems and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.
One of the recipients of the first Marriott Gratus Gem is the legendary Frederick Peralta, who is honored for his invaluable contribution as an icon to the fashion industry.
Some of his classic creations, including the wedding gown of celebrity Ai-ai Delas Alas were showcased on the catwalk before receiving the award.
Peralta’s works have redefined wedding couture, making dreams come true for countless brides and grooms.
His creativity and generous spirit graced the very first runway of “Marry Me at Marriott” 10 years ago, setting the foundation of Marry Me at Marriott. His support and belief in the initiative speak volume about his character and passion to uplift the fashion community.
Celebrating Filipino Fashion
The 10th edition of Marry Me at Marriott showcased the latest collections by world-class Filipino designers in collaboration with FILIPINXT.
Paris-trained designer Hannah Kong opened the show with her feminine, detailed, and embellished gowns, paying tribute to Frederick Peralta. Her seven creations were clean, with impeccable embellishments, and closed by Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo.
Cebuano couturier Axel Que’s collection, “Utopia,” balanced maximalist and minimalist elements, featuring buoyant gowns with intricate detailing.
Mindanaoan designer Wilson Limon followed, highlighting traditional craftsmanship and artistry from various ethnolinguistic groups in Mindanao through his embroidery and beadwork.
Next, the ensembles of the Filipino designer Los Angeles-based Veejay Floresca’s craft on sustainable processes, which enables them to produce one-of-a-kind, distinctive clothing for customers while reducing their environmental effect and supporting ethical production methods.
Miss Universe Philippines Chelsea Fernandez and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach graced the runway in stylish gowns by New York-based designer Bessie Besana, reflecting a lavish Filipino style. Besana described his collection as “Bessie Besana 2.0,” merging contemporary aesthetics with a deep understanding of the human body’s grace and beauty.
The event concluded with a grand runway show, showcasing the collaborative efforts of all the featured designers.
For those seeking a dream wedding that is both grand and intimate, “Marry Me at Marriott” promises an experience that will make you say YES to forever.