Injectable skin health from within

The Aivee Clinic, in partnership with Ardence Aesthetics, has announced its new treatment Plinest, the first and original injectable Polynucleotides treatment from Italy that improves overall skin health from within. “We are excited for the approval of Plinest in the Philippines early this year, setting our first footprint in partnership with Aivee Clinic to extend the benefits of Plinest to more patients,” shared Ardence Aesthetic chief executive officer Yann Marche.
This innovative injectable therapy features Polynucleotides (PN-HPT), a powerful DNA fragment extracted from freshwater-bred Italian trout fish gonads through a patented extraction and purification process known as HPTTM (Highly Purified Technology). This process was founded and patented by Mastelli, an Italian bio-pharmaceutical company, based on over 70 years of research.
Treatment
PLINEST Polynucleotides represent a significant advancement in non-invasive injectable treatments, and The Aivee Clinic is the first to offer this treatment in the Philippines. Known for their regenerative capabilities, Plinest is clinically proven to enhance skin health by reducing wrinkles and fine lines, Repairing damaged skin tissue and revitalizing fibroblast and collagen, improving skin hydration and elasticity, enhancing skin tone and texture and minimizing pores, acne, and scars.
Plinest also offers anti-inflammatory and hydrating effects, resulting in healthier-looking and feeling skin.
Patients can expect a variety of benefits from Plinest treatments, including a younger appearance, firmer skin and tightening and lifting effects. The treatment is designed for individuals aged 20 to 40, targeting areas such as the face, décolleté, and hands.
“What really blew me away about this product is how it repairs and rejuvenates the skin. It is a very safe and effective product, and we have seen this with the glow on our patients’ faces.” shared Dr. Z Teo, co-founder and CEO of The Aivee Clinic.
A typical Plinest treatment requires three sessions spaced four weeks apart, with follow-up sessions recommended every three to six months depending on the patient’s skin condition. The effects of Plinest can last up to six months, influenced by individual skin conditions, lifestyles and environmental factors.
PLINEST packaging
Plinest can be safely combined with other aesthetic treatments such as laser, HIFU, fillers, and BOTOX. Clinical studies have demonstrated that PLINEST® significantly enhances the outcomes of these treatments.
At the launch of Plinest at Sala Bistro in Makati, guests were guided through an in-depth discussion of how the product offers a painless solution for those who want to reverse signs of aging and improve their skin health naturally by Dr. Siew Tuck Wah, medical director of Radium Medical Aesthetics in Singapore.
Dr. Siew said, Plinest is a treatment, which truly makes your skin younger by inducing your skin cells to regenerate all components of the skin, restoring elasticity, skin glow, and smoothening the skin texture,” he explains. “It is suitable for improving almost any skin condition, including wrinkles, pigmentation and skin sensitivity. The treatment is very safe, with minimal downtime unlike traditional skinboosters, and the results are very natural and visible.”
“It rejuvenates my skin and makes it fresher,” shared Vicki Preysler, one of several featured Aivee ambassadors at the event who each shared their positive experiences after receiving Plinest at The Aivee Clinic.
Similarly, designer Vicki Narwani noted, “I’ve seen results in three sessions, and it all looks natural.”
During the event, the Aivee Clinic was also honored as the Plinest ambassador for the Philippines, being the first clinic in the country to offer this innovative treatment.
To learn more about Plinest, visit theaiveeclinic.com.