Injectable skin health from within

Treatment

PLINEST Polynucleotides represent a significant advancement in non-invasive injectable treatments, and The Aivee Clinic is the first to offer this treatment in the Philippines. Known for their regenerative capabilities, Plinest is clinically proven to enhance skin health by reducing wrinkles and fine lines, Repairing damaged skin tissue and revitalizing fibroblast and collagen, improving skin hydration and elasticity, enhancing skin tone and texture and minimizing pores, acne, and scars.

Plinest also offers anti-inflammatory and hydrating effects, resulting in healthier-looking and feeling skin.

Patients can expect a variety of benefits from Plinest treatments, including a younger appearance, firmer skin and tightening and lifting effects. The treatment is designed for individuals aged 20 to 40, targeting areas such as the face, décolleté, and hands.

“What really blew me away about this product is how it repairs and rejuvenates the skin. It is a very safe and effective product, and we have seen this with the glow on our patients’ faces.” shared Dr. Z Teo, co-founder and CEO of The Aivee Clinic.

A typical Plinest treatment requires three sessions spaced four weeks apart, with follow-up sessions recommended every three to six months depending on the patient’s skin condition. The effects of Plinest can last up to six months, influenced by individual skin conditions, lifestyles and environmental factors.