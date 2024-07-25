Ilocos Norte: No work, classes

Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Marcos Manotoc suspended work in government offices and classes at all levels in both public and private schools across the province effective from 1 p.m. on Thursday.

This decision comes in light of the ongoing heavy rainfall from the enhanced southwest monsoon and super typhoon “Carina.”

However, agencies responsible for delivering essential services such as basic health care, disaster preparedness and response, and other critical functions will remain operational to ensure continuous service delivery.

“The decision to suspend work for private companies and offices rests with their respective management,” the announcement stated.