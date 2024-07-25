NATION

Ilocos Norte: No work, classes

(FILE PHOTO) Pagudpud Wind's Bangui windmill farm in Ilocos Norte is the flagship reneweable energy project of ACEN. The company has over 4,000 megawatts of attributable capacity in the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India and Australia.
(FILE PHOTO) Pagudpud Wind's Bangui windmill farm in Ilocos Norte is the flagship reneweable energy project of ACEN. The company has over 4,000 megawatts of attributable capacity in the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India and Australia.Photograph courtesy of ACEN

Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Marcos Manotoc suspended work in government offices and classes at all levels in both public and private schools across the province effective from 1 p.m. on Thursday.

This decision comes in light of the ongoing heavy rainfall from the enhanced southwest monsoon and super typhoon “Carina.”

However, agencies responsible for delivering essential services such as basic health care, disaster preparedness and response, and other critical functions will remain operational to ensure continuous service delivery.

“The decision to suspend work for private companies and offices rests with their respective management,” the announcement stated.

Ilocos Norte
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph