Honey lauds Marcos speech

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna on Thursday thanked and lauded President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his recent State of the Nation Address (SoNA), saying some of its aspects actually align with her continuing program for the residents of Manila.

“The President’s emphasis on public employment service offices (PESOs), 4Ps, and programs for seniors and persons with disability (PWDs) indeed mirror our goals and vision for all Manileños,” Lacuna said.

She added that the President’s pronouncements aimed at strengthening all of these are highly important because we know that he means to improve the daily lives of every Filipino, Manileños included.

“We look forward to the corresponding national laws, national budget, and an increase in the National Tax Allocation share of Manila, so that we can do more and carry out all our programs geared toward a ‘Magnificent Manila’ in 2030,” Lacuna said.

Meanwhile, Lacuna will deliver her second State of the City Address on 30 July 2024 at 2 p.m. at the PICC Forum Tent.

Manila public information office head and spokesperson Atty. Princess Abante said that all news and social media outlets are welcome to witness the event, which will also be livestreamed via the social media accounts of the Manila PIO and the Office of the Mayor.

Abante also said that they had to move the event to a bigger venue to accommodate the guests of about 1,000 people.

In her address, Lacuna is expected to lay down her administration’s numerous accomplishments and plans for Manila.