Hollywood Video Game Performers Strike Over AI Protections: A Game-Changer for the Industry

In a dramatic turn of events, Hollywood's video game performers have voted to go on strike, marking a significant disruption in the entertainment industry. The strike, which begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2024, follows a protracted negotiation process with major game studios over a new contract. The heart of the dispute lies in the lack of safeguards against the misuse of artificial intelligence, a pressing issue that has sparked concern among voice actors and motion capture artists.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has been negotiating for nearly two years with prominent gaming companies like Activision, Warner Bros., and Walt Disney Co. While progress was made on wages and job safety, the studios' refusal to include robust protections against AI has led to this unprecedented strike. The union argues that without these safeguards, AI technology could be used to replicate performers' voices or create digital likenesses without their consent or fair compensation.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher voiced strong criticism of the studios' stance, declaring, “Enough is enough. When these companies get serious about offering an agreement our members can live — and work — with, we will be here, ready to negotiate.” This strike is the second major labor action by video game performers under SAG-AFTRA, following an 11-month strike in 2016 that secured bonus compensation and laid the groundwork for future negotiations.

The impact of this strike could reverberate across the gaming industry, which generates over $100 billion annually. As the global gaming community watches closely, the outcome of these negotiations could set a precedent for how AI is integrated into creative industries and redefine the rights and protections for performers in the digital age.

