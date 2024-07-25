Hidilyn joins Benilde’s advisory board

The College of Saint Benilde invited Hidilyn Diaz to be part of its Council of Advisors, giving her a chance to share the wealth of knowledge and expertise that she gained from her long career as elite athlete and Olympic champion.

Diaz, the first Filipino to win an Olympic gold medal, will share her expertise on health and wellness education and youth development to the students of Saint Benilde’s newest offering — the Bachelor in Holistic Disciplines (B-HOLD) under the Benilde School of Multidisciplinary Studies.

She will engage in extensive meetings and discussions together with fellow board representatives, including former Vice President Leni Robredo and award-winning historian Ambeth Ocampo.

In her acceptance speech, Diaz said she is honored to be part of her alma mater’s advisory panel.

“As an Olympian, I strive to fulfill the massive responsibility of being a role model to the next generation, especially young girls,” said Diaz, who earned a Business Administration degree at Saint Benilde under the Blessed Arnould Study Assistance Program.

“The B-HOLD would have been a perfect fit for me because it is a multidisciplinary direction for emerging talents with varied interests and evolving goals.”

B-HOLD hones learners with professional and global competencies in Contemporary Communication, Inclusion and Leadership, Youth Development, and Health and Wellness.

To foster a transformative approach of learning, it equips students with diverse skills and abilities to succeed in the field of human services.