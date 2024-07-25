Hedcor gives P10.49-M in community shares to Benguet and Mt. Province

Hedcor, a renewable energy subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corporation, supported the continued advancement of the Cordilleras with the release of community shares amounting to more than P10.49 million.

With P8.05 million for Benguet and P2.44 million for Mountain Province, the respective municipalities will use the resources on infrastructure improvements and the installation of solar street lights, among other development initiatives.

The community shares were generated from the 2023 total energy sales of La Trinidad Hydro, Irisan 1 & 2 Hydros, Bineng 3 Hydro, Ampohaw Hydro, Sal-angan Hydro, and Sabangan Hydro.