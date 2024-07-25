Harris Condemns Despicable Acts by Protesters at Union Station

In a strong response to recent events at Union Station in Washington, D.C., Vice President Kamala Harris has condemned the actions of protesters who demonstrated against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks. Harris described the acts as "despicable" and denounced the hate-fueled rhetoric and pro-Hamas graffiti observed during the protests.

"I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has vowed to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews," Harris stated. She also expressed her outrage over the burning of the American flag, emphasizing that such actions desecrate a symbol of American values and ideals. "The American flag represents the promise of America and should never be desecrated in that way," she added.

The Vice President’s statement follows an earlier intervention by House Speaker Mike Johnson and a group of House Republicans, who replaced the American flags at Union Station after they were removed and burned by protesters. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from various political figures, including Senator Ted Cruz, who accused mainstream Democrats of pandering to antisemitic groups.

Harris's comments come as she prepares for a meeting with Netanyahu at the White House and as she navigates the complex political landscape surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict. This controversy highlights the challenges she faces as a presidential candidate addressing sensitive international issues.