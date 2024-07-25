Habagat, Carina damage to agri breaches P200-M

As Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning, which enhanced the Southwest Monsoon, or Habagat, its combined effects have presently caused damages and losses to local crop production amounting to over P200 million.

The latest data from the Department of Agriculture (DA) shows that the total volume loss is now 2,574 metric tons (MT), amounting to a P203.38 million value loss.

The total number of farmers affected was 9,198, damaging 10,688 hectares (ha) of production areas.

The rice output was the most affected, incurring a value loss worth P191.53 million from the volume loss of 2,299 MT, affecting a total area of 10, 442 ha, of which 4,047 ha, or 38.76 percent, is unrecoverable.

North Cotabato had the biggest loss, valued between P60 million and P80 million.

High-value crops (HVC), on the other hand, had a volume loss of 219 MT, worth P8.50 million. 94 ha of HVC-planted areas were affected, with 32 ha, or 34.04 percent, totally damaged.

The largest production loss, estimated at P4 million and P6 million, was reported in Oriental Mindoro.

Meantime, 152 ha of corn farms were affected, with an estimated volume loss of 56 MT valued at 3.27 million.

Likewise, livestock and poultry have registered a loss of 2,323 heads valued at over P80,000, all reported in Oriental Mindoro.

To help the recovery of the typhoon-hit farmers, the DA will be providing various assistance, including the distribution of seeds; the provision of the Survival and Recovery Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, with a loanable amount of up to P25,000 payable in three years at zero interest; the Quick Response Fund for the rehabilitation of affected areas; and the deployment of available funds from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation.

Super Typhoon Carina weakened to a typhoon on Wednesday evening as it lopped near the coast of Taiwan, according to PAGASA.

It left the PAR at 6:20 a.m. on Thursday.