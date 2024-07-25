Habagat, Butchoy, Carina death toll rises to 14; 2 still missing

The latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) shows that deaths due to the combined effects of the Southwest Monsoon or Habagat, Tropical Depression (TD) Butchoy, and Typhoon Carina climbed to 14.

Of the reported fatalities, eight were confirmed: four cases from the Zamboanga Peninsula and one each in Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Bangsamoro Region, and Metro Manila.

Six deaths are meanwhile under validation, of which five were reported in Calabarzon and one in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Two people were injured in Northern Mindanao.

Likewise, two cases of missing persons were reported—one each from the Zamboanga Peninsula and Northern Mindanao.

A report from the Philippine National Police (PNP) says fatalities due to the weather disruptions are now 21.

NDRRMC, however, said it is yet to be confirmed.

“The data reported from PNP will undergo a process that is subject to verification and validation,” NDRRMC information officer Easha Mariano said in a Viber message.

Over 1M people affected

The combined effects of ‘Carina’ enhanced-habagat and TD Butchoy have now affected 1,115,272 people, or 245,298 families, of whom 12,199 are sheltered in 263 evacuation centers.

The region with the most affected barangays is BARMM, with 339 affecting 113,769 families, or 113,769 people.

Soccsksargen followed with 128 typhoon-hit areas and Central Luzon with 91.

Meanwhile, affected road sections rose to 143, of which 49 are impassable, while 14 bridges were affected, of which eight are impassable.

Damaged houses were tallied at 292, amounting to P2.571 million reported in Mimaropa, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Caraga, BARMM, and the Cordillera Region.

The estimated cost of damage to infrastructure stood at P793,000, of which P710,000 was reported from Northern Mindanao.

Twenty one municipalities were put under a state of calamity, of which 17 are from Metro Manila, two from Soccksargen, and one from Mimaropa and Davao Region.

According to the NDRRMC, a total of 24,154 families require assistance, of which approximately 20,000 families were provided with nearly P33 million worth of aid.

Super Typhoon Carina weakened to a typhoon on Wednesday evening as it lopped near the coast of Taiwan, according to PAGASA.

It exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 6:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Based on the state weather bureau's monitoring at 10:00 am, ‘Carina’s center was estimated at 515 km north-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains over Batanes.