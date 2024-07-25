Gorayeb: We need more time

Other more established powerhouse clubs may dwarf Capital1 but head coach Roger Gorayeb would like to believe that they have already built a solid foundation to become a legitimate contender in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Of course, it would take time, Gorayeb admitted.

“There are so many people having side comments. They are so impatient. They never realize that this is a less than six-month-old team. Even if the national team picks all the big players, get them all together and you play outside the country, they will never win,” Gorayeb said.

“We need more time.”

But the Milka and Mandy Romero-owned franchise has shown a promising future with gritty resistance against other well-experienced and star-studded opposition.

In fact, the Power Spikers pulled off a shocker after a stunning sweep of defending champion Petro Gazz, 26-24, 25-20, 25-18, last Tuesday for their first win in two outings in Pool B of the ongoing Reinforced Conference.

Capital1 played like a well-oiled machine with Russian import Marina Tushova blasting away 23 of her 24 points on attacks and Filipino-American setter Iris Tolenada taking care of the offense and spreading the ball well to confuse the Angels’ defense.

Locals Jorelle Singh, Lourdes Clemente, who had five kill blocks, and Leila Cruz provided the much-needed support for the Power Spikers’ second win overall following their maiden run in the season-opening All-Filipino Conference.

“I expect to win but not in straight sets. Petro Gazz is a very tough team. They’re not easy to beat. If you look at it, they have to imports in (Cuban) (Wilma) Salas, and they also have Brooke (Van Sickle). Both are powerful players but I don’t know, maybe they’re off and we’re just lucky it happened against us,” the former national team mentor said.

“Everyone played well. Even Iris’ setting was great. All of my players did well. They don’t even let errors affect them. They just smiled it off.”

The win improved Capital1’s win-loss record to 1-1 and propelled it to third spot behind unbeaten Cignal and Akari, which beat the Power Spikers in a tightly contested four-setter in the conference opener.

“I don’t want to brag. I just want to be simple enough for everybody, let them say good things to us. But my players are here. All good players, all coachable. What else could I ask for? I don’t have any problem,” Gorayeb said.

“I’m happy with this group of players. Marina after this conference will be leaving but she will be leaving us a good example for the All-Filipino Conference. These players will learn many things from Marina and I hope they learn it and put it in their hearts. We’ll be stronger.”