Four persons camping inside Tanay forest nabbed

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Thursday announced the arrest of four individuals for operating a campsite inside a protected forest reserve in Tanay, Rizal, despite a cease and desist order issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

NBI Director Jaime Santiago identified those arrested as Melisa Bendanillo Jose, Ana Marie D. Olitoquit, Leandro A. Catiang, and Ronwell Novilla.

According to the NBI, Jose, Catiang, and Novilla were charged with violating Section 20(o) of Republic Act (RA) 7586, the National Integrated Protected Area System Act of 1999.

Olitoquit and another individual, Meldred Canoy Bendanillo (who is still at large), face charges for violations under Sections 20(o) and 20(g) of RA 7586.

The arrests were made on 17 July inside the Kaliwa River Forest Reserve (KRFR) in Tanay, Rizal, by operatives of the NBI Rizal District Office.

The KRFR is designated as a protected area under Presidential Proclamation No. 573 Series of 1969.

The operation was conducted at the request of the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office of Tanay and the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office–Rizal.

The NBI stated that the establishment in violation of environmental laws in the area is known as “Treasure Mountain,” “Marahuyo Eco Park,” “Marahuyo Campsite,” or “TM Marahuyo (Treasure Mountain).”

Verification with the Protected Area Management Board revealed that Treasure Mountain did not receive clearance for constructing, erecting, or maintaining any structures, fences, or enclosures, nor for conducting any business enterprise within the protected area.