Eala, pal bomb out in Warsaw

Alex Eala suffered yet another heartbreaking exit as she and her partner, Darja Semenistaja of Latvia surrendered a 4-6, 5-7 defeat to Martyna Kubka and Weronika Falkowska of Poland in the women’s doubles quarterfinals of the Polish Open late Wednesday (Manila time) at the Legia Tennis Centre in Warsaw.

The 19-year-old Eala battled the hometown bets for one hour and 21 minutes before losing to miss their chances of advancing to the Last Four.

Still, Eala and her Latvian partner stand to share the pot money of $2,000 — or roughly P117,235 — for making it as far as the quarterfinals.

Prior to her doubles setback, Eala also lost to Isabelle Shinikova of Bulgaria, 2-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32 of the women’s singles event last Tuesday.

Sideliners credit Eala’s back-to-back setbacks to fatigue following a fruitful campaign in the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain over the weekend.

There, Eala teamed up with Estelle Cascino of France to deal Lia Karatancheva of Bulgaria and Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia with a 6-3, 2-6, 10-4 loss in the women’s doubles final last Saturday.

Then, Eala dispatched Victoria Jiménez Kasintseva of Andorra, 6-4, 6-4, to clinch the women’s singles crown.