Dutertes abroad as ‘Carina,’ habagat pummeled Metro

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) yesterday broke its silence on the whereabouts of Vice President Sara Duterte during the onslaught of super typhoon “Carina” and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

In a statement, the OVP said Duterte was on a personal overseas trip with her family (some reports said in Germany) when the typhoon hit the country Wednesday morning, causing massive flooding in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

“Her [Duterte’s] departure received the necessary approvals, as evidenced by the travel authority issued by the Office of the President dated 9 July 2024,” the OVP said.

“We thank the public for respecting the privacy of the other members of the family,” it added.

The OVP said that it immediately conducted relief operations even if the Vice President was out of the country.

“The timing of the trip coinciding with typhoon ‘Carina’ was unfortunate. Nonetheless, the disaster operation center of the OVP, institutionalized by the Vice President, is always ready to assist families affected by calamities,” the OVP said.

The OVP, through the disaster operations center, distributed relief items and hot meals in the areas affected by the typhoon, particularly in Metro Manila and Calabarzon.

Each relief box contained food packs as well as hygiene kits, blankets, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, slippers, water jugs and other necessities.