DSWD replenishing relief food packs

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian reported to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday that the agency was prepared to replenish the supply of family food packs to local government units affected by typhoon “Carina” and the southwest monsoon.

“Now, it’s noteworthy to point out that there’s another 100,000 packs request that came in after midnight last night. So, this would bring us to 500,000 family food packs,” Gatchalian said.

“We are ready to supply that; we are just waiting for the LGUs to pick them up because that’s the normal arrangement since they have the trucks while we have only one to two trucks,” he added.

Gatchalian said the Department of Social Welfare and Development had released 360,228 family food packs to the various DSWD regional offices where the LGUs were severely affected by the super typhoon.

He said the DSWD continuously coordinates with officials of the affected LGUs to ensure that the needs of the affected families would be swiftly met.

Based on the 25 July, 6 a.m. report of the DSWD-Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center, there were 101,509 families or 393,962 persons affected by the twin weather disturbances in 1,004 barangays in the NCR, the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western and Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao and the Cordillera Administrative Region.