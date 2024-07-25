Davao police shake-up draws local concerns

DAVAO CITY — P/Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, director of Police Regional Office (PRO) 11, appeared before local legislators here to address concerns regarding the recent succession of commanders at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO).

Members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) sought clarification on the swift changes in leadership within DCPO. Col. Hansel Marantan was appointed as acting director on 10 July, marking the third officer to assume the position within a 24-hour period.

Before Marantan, Col. Sherwin Butil briefly served as officer-in-charge, replacing Col. Lito Patay, who held the position for only three hours earlier that day.

Expressing their concerns, SP councilors suggested that PNP Chief PGen. Rommel Marbil may have misinterpreted Republic Act 6975, particularly Section 26, in appointing DCPO directors without the approval of the city mayor.

Director Torre acknowledged that under Section 26 of RA 6975, the PNP Chief has discretion to appoint based on his role as an ex-officio member of the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

Councilor Diosdado Mahipus Jr. cited Section 26, noting that it primarily addresses tactical and strategic movements rather than direct appointment authority for the PNP Chief. He emphasized that Section 51 specifies the local chief executive’s deputized power to appoint the city director, a responsibility not revoked.

During the inquiry, Torre clarified that Marantan’s appointment was in an acting capacity, which can extend beyond 30 days, unlike an officer-in-charge designation.

Regarding the mayor’s affirmation of Marantan’s appointment, Torre indicated readiness to explore alternatives if necessary, ensuring mutual agreement between the PNP and local government.

“We will wait for the mayor’s decision and pursue options that both parties can accept,” Torre stated, emphasizing the PNP’s respect for local governance.

Mahipus urged Napolcom to review procedures to prevent abrupt appointments in the future, alleviating uncertainties among Davao residents.

Meanwhile, Marantan, addressing the SP members, requested time to prove his capability amid queries surrounding his appointment. He pledged to uphold peace and order in the city.