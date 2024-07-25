Clark Water opens solar power facility 

The Clark Water has recently inaugurated its new solar power facility at Pumping Station 1 here.

The new solar power facility is part of the Manila Water Philippine Ventures subsidiary’s efforts to enhance sustainability within the Freeport.

According to Clark Water general manager Lyn Zamora, the expansion of their water and wastewater services included the installation of two new solar facilities.

These include a 19-kilowatt system at Yakal Warehouse and a larger 52-kilowatt installation at Pumping Station 1.

Zamora estimated that these upgrades would save approximately P200,000 annually.

Clark Water’s solar facilities contribute approximately five percent of Pumping Station 1’s power requirements, resulting in monthly savings of P40,000-P50,000, Zamora added.

Parent Manila Water Co. Inc. aims to prioritize energy efficiency throughout its operations, adhering to ISO 50001 standards and the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act.

Reduced carbon emission

“Their renewable energy efforts in 2023 reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 4,126 tons equivalent (CO2e),” Zamora said.

“In 2019, Clark Water ventured into sustainable energy by installing a 23-kilowatt solar panel at its waste water treatment facility. This initiative resulted in cost savings amounting to approximately P500,000 right from the outset,” Zamora added.

Clark Development Corp. president and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera lauded the company’s efforts in pushing for renewable energy and sustainability, citing that the initiative demonstrates Clark Water’s dedication to sustainability, aligning with the CDC’s renewable energy advocacy while effectively reducing energy costs and minimizing its carbon footprint.