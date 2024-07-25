Clark Water launches new solar power facility

Clark Freeport—Clark Water has officially opened its latest solar power facility at Pumping Station 1 as part of its commitment to sustainability.

General Manager Lyn Zamora announced that this new facility is part of an expansion effort which includes two solar installations: a 19-kilowatt system at Yakal Warehouse and a 52-kilowatt system at Pumping Station 1. Zamora projects that these upgrades will yield annual savings of approximately P200,000.

The solar facilities will meet about five percent of Pumping Station 1’s power needs, saving an estimated P40,000 to P50,000 per month. This is in line with the company’s adherence to ISO 50001 standards and the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, which helped Manila Water Co. Inc., Clark Water's mother company, cut carbon dioxide emissions by 4,126 tons in 2023.

Clark Water’s previous foray into renewable energy began in 2019 with a 23-kilowatt solar panel installation at its wastewater treatment facility, leading to initial savings of around P500,000.

Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera, President and CEO of Clark Development Corporation (CDC), praised Clark Water’s renewable energy efforts, noting that they align with CDC’s sustainability goals and reduce energy costs while minimizing environmental impact.

CDC will continue to support renewable energy initiatives with its upcoming Power of Choice Forum Series, which will cover energy, power management, and sustainability topics.