Chinese ship detected near Zambales — PCG

The Philippine Coast Guard confirmed the presence of a Chinese vessel near Zambales on Thursday.

Using Canada’s Dark Vessel Detection technology, Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson on the West Philippine Sea, said the PCG detected a Shucha II-class China Coast Guard Vessel (CCGV) with hull number 3301 traveling at a speed of nine knots approximately 62.08 nautical miles west of Capones Island, Zambales.

Tarriel said the vessel left Bajo de Masinloc on 21 July and headed towards El Nido, Palawan where it joined the Zhaotim-class CCGV 3105.

Tarriela said the CCGV 3301 then moved to the northeast of Recto Bank and stayed there for more than a day, before proceeding to its current location.

The CCGV 3301 traversed Philippine waters amid the anticipated moderate to rough seas along Luzon’s western seaboard due to the intensified southwest monsoon brought by super typhoon “Carina.”

Meanwhile, Tarriela said the CCGV 3105, which had been experiencing irregular AIS transmission since 22 July, “showed no significant movements” and remained at 64.5 NM from Tapiutan in El Nido.

On the other hand, American maritime expert Ray Powell monitored a CCG ship “cruising” near Manila Bay on Thursday.

“China’s intrusive patrols continue with China Coast Guard 3301 cruising outside Manila Bay this morning,” Powell posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Powell also noted that CCG vessel 5101 had been conducting intrusive patrols at Luconia Shoals in Malaysia’s exclusive economic zone since 15 June.

“Intrusive patrols assert Beijing’s sovereignty claims over waters granted its neighbors under international law,” he said.