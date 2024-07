China Coast Guard ship ‘cruising’ near Manila Bay

A China Coast Guard ship was spotted “cruising” near Manila Bay on Thursday, according to American maritime expert, Ray Powell.

“China’s intrusive patrols continue with China Coast Guard 3301 cruising outside Manila Bay this morning,” Powell posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Powell also noted CCG vessel 5101 has been conducting intrusive patrolling operations at Luconia Shoals Malaysia's exclusive economic zone since 15 June.

“Intrusive patrols assert Beijing's sovereignty claims over waters granted its neighbors under international law,” he said.