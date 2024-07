Photos

BFP, PARISHIONERS UNITE FOR CHURCH CLEANUP

LOOK: Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel, joined by volunteer parishioners, spearheaded the cleanup efforts at San Antonio de Padua Parish in Barangay San Antonio, Quezon City on 25 July 2024. The church had been submerged during the onslaught of super typhoon Carina. | via Analy Labor