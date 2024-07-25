BDO Foundation bags outstanding CSR plum

The corporate social responsibility arm of BDO Unibank, BDO Foundation, was recently named by the League of Corporate Foundations (LCF) with the Outstanding CSR Project in Financial Inclusion accolade.

The citation was bestowed at the LCF CSR Guild Awards 2024 for the foundation’s pioneering Financial Education Program for the Armed Forces of the Philippines personnel.

This was the second time in a row that the said award was given to BDO Foundation.

“Understanding the critical role of the military in nation-building and security, this initiative developed a comprehensive financial education program in partnership with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP),” the citation read.

By integrating financial education into the career courses of the Philippine Air Force, Army, and Navy, this program has already benefitted over 37,000 personnel nationwide,” the further said.

LCF’s Financial Education Program for Armed Forces Personnel supports BDO’s commitment to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals in the area of financial inclusion, BSP’s National Strategy for Financial Inclusion, and the AFP Transformation Roadmap geared to holistically empower the armed forces.

An annual recognition program of the LCF, the CSR Guild Awards is a seal of excellence in corporate citizenship for organizations that implement social good initiatives with meaningful and sustainable impact.

The award constitutes peer recognition as LCF members cast their vote among chosen finalists determined by the board of judges.