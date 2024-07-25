Bautista seeks ‘double’ as Olivarez tilt kicks off

The spotlight returns to the nation’s top junior and emerging tennis talents as they compete for top honors and ranking points in the Rep. Edwin Olivarez National Tennis Championships, kicking off today at the Olivarez Sports Center courts in Sucat, Parañaque.

Over 200 participants are set to compete across nine age categories over the next two weekends. Notable among them is Sandra Bautista, who aims to secure titles in both the girls’ 16U and 18U categories.

Despite falling short in the 18-and-under division at the Dr. Pablo Olivarez Sr. tournament last month, Bautista from Bacoor, Cavite, is determined to triumph in both divisions this time.

Joy Ansay will be a top contender and challenger in both categories, with strong competition from Ave Maria Policarpio, Erynne Ong, Ayl Gonzaga, Jasmine Sardona and Trisha Sio in the younger division.

In the 18U category, Bautista faces challenges from Jillianne Tenoria, Policarpio, Sio, Ong and Dania Bulanadi.

The event is part of a nationwide program initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro, supported by Universal Tennis Ranking and ICON Golf and Sports.

The boys’ competition is equally fierce, with Antonio Ng Jr., siblings France and Frank Dilao, Jan Javier, Ethan Cablitas and Joaquin Serrato all vying for the premier crown. Al Tristan Licayan is aiming for a consecutive win in the 16U category after his victory over Alexandre Coyiuto last month.

Ng is also competing in the 16U division, alongside Troan Vytiaco, Julio Naredo, and the Dilao brothers.

Other titles up for grabs in this Group 2 tournament, sanctioned by Philta and presented by Dunlop, include the boys’ and girls’ 12U, 14U, and the 10U unisex categories.