Bangsamoro leaders forge historic coalition for peace

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The founding leaders of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Grand Coalition (BGC) signed an agreement on Tuesday, delineating fundamental principles and objectives binding political parties and civil society groups within the alliance. Central to their commitment is the implementation of peace agreements in the Bangsamoro region.

The coalition agreement was signed by Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan, representing the BGC, Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal “Bombit” Alonto Adiong Jr. of the SIAP Party, Maguindanao del Sur Governor Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu and TESDA Director-General Secretary Suharto “Teng” Mangudadatu, representing the Al-Ittihad Party, and Basilan Congressman Mujiv Hataman, representing the Bangsamoro People’s Party (BPP).

Governor Tan emphasized that the coalition agreement signifies a binding pact upheld by all parties and member organizations of the coalition.

“This document encapsulates our unity statement on the foundational principles of the alliance. As we approach the 2025 BARMM elections, we aim to expand on these principles,” he stated.

Governor Tan further expressed hope for broader participation from political parties, sectoral groups, and civil society organizations (CSOs) to ensure equitable representation in the Bangsamoro parliament.

The framework coalition agreement, initially signed on 16 April 2024, paved the way for the Comprehensive Coalition Agreement finalized on Tuesday.

“This demonstrates that the coalition emerges from the collective aspiration of our members to foster inclusivity and consultation,” Governor Tan asserted.

He underscored the coalition’s dedication to upholding democratic values and ensuring that the democratic rights of BARMM residents are fully exercised. Governor Tan, who is the BGC’s candidate for Chief Minister in the 2025 Bangsamoro Parliament elections, emphasized the coalition’s founding principles:

Equity, unity, shared interests, consensus-building, trust, and respect among parties.

Unity among key stakeholders as crucial for sustainable peace and development.

Inclusive governance and development, where government powers and resources benefit all LGUs and constituents.

Adherence to the rule of law, ensuring that public policies follow the Constitution, national, and regional laws.

Ensuring peace and security, with effective law enforcement securing communities in BARMM.

Implementation of peace agreements aligned with legal and constitutional reforms and enhancing institutional capacities within BARMM.

Governor Tan reiterated the BGC’s commitment to these principles, emphasizing their importance in shaping a harmonious and prosperous Bangsamoro region.