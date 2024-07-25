Baguio, Benguet suspend work, classes

BAGUIO CITY — Local government units (LGUs) across Benguet province and Baguio City have suspended government work and classes at all levels, both in private and public educational institutions.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, along with Municipal Mayors Romeo Salda of La Trinidad, Bernard Waclin of Itogon, Armando Lauro of Tublay, and others, issued directives advising government workers, students, and teachers to stay home due to hazardous weather conditions. They urged constituents to exercise caution, implement safety measures, and coordinate with authorities.

On Thursday morning, landslides were reported in various parts of Benguet Province, Mountain Province, and other areas in the Cordillera Region.

Kennon Road remains closed due to rock slides and extensive landslides, particularly at Kilometer 57 in the Topdac Section of Atok, Benguet.

In Kamog, Benguet, heavy rains and strong winds caused mudslides and fallen trees, obstructing roads. A section of Baguio-Bontoc Road at Capinitan, Sabangan, Mountain Province, is also closed due to mud and rock debris, with ongoing clearing operations led by government responders.

Meanwhile, the Binga Flood Forecasting and Warning Section (FFWS) announced plans to release water from the Ambuklao Reservoir in Bokod, Benguet, by 12 noon on Thursday.

The advisory cited rising reservoir levels above 748.49 meters due to continuous rainfall from the Southwest monsoon enhanced by typhoon “Carina.”

The Department of Public Works and Highways Cordillera reported that most roads in the region are passable, but cautioned motorists to remain vigilant as inclement weather persists.