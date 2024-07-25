bags for rain or shine

Picking the perfect bag to escape from the mundane?

Doughnut lightweight bags come in a wide range of silhouettes, ready to face any moment. Whether you’re strolling through sunny streets or heading into the classroom, this collection can serve as your trusty companion. Crafted from nylon Taslan, a versatile fabric that can withstand all the elements, these bags will help you store all your essentials without sacrificing style. Their soothing colors keep summer feeling light and breezy. Their multi-function slots mean that you can keep your phone, gadgets and notebooks neatly within reach.

Take your pick from Macaroon, Priestess, Pyramid, Lighthouse and Voyager bags. Designed to emulate the calming vibrations of the ocean, these bags add a touch of tranquility to an on-the-go lifestyle. For everyday errands, reach for the Priestess bag to top off a clean aesthetic. The Voyager bag is another great everyday option that easily fits a 15-inch laptop, making things a breeze!

For those feeling a touch of wanderlust, the Lighthouse bag is ready for any adventure. With adjustable padded straps, these bags are perfect for any weekend trip. But they also make school a breeze–they’re sturdy enough to store textbooks and even tablet devices, too.

The Macaroon bags also showcase a puffy material that feels like you’re floating away on the ocean. There’s even a water bottle component for staying hydrated all day.

But that’s not all this series has to offer–each bag comes with a set of sun-catching charms. These tiny seashells and quirky sea creatures will be bringing the ocean wherever they go, paired with pearly charms that give off an iridescent sheen.

Add an elegant twist with the Triton’s Treasure charm, which features an ivory mermaid tail beside a bright seashell! Triton’s Treasure can be worn as a bracelet. But it can even be laid over the Macaroon bag to add a hint of glimmer to even the most ordinary of moments.